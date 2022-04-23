Guns were the main cause of death in children and teens in 2020, new data shows

New data shows guns caused death in children and teens in 2020

New data shows guns were the leading cause of death in children and teens in 2020.

The CDC found more than 4,300 kids under the age of 20 died from firearm-related incidents that year.

That's a nearly 30% increase from the year before.



The analysis was published in a letter in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Health experts say this is further evidence that gun violence increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the analysis doesn't indicate what caused the increase.

