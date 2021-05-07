Pets & Animals

New Hampshire woman rescues hawk struggling in swimming pool

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman rescues frightened hawk struggling in swimming pool

NEW HAMPSHIRE (WABC) -- A woman in New Hampshire came to the rescue of a hawk struggling in her swimming pool.

When Cortnie Langley first spotted the hawk, she didn't know what to do.

She first tried using sticks to get it out of the water, but that didn't work so she used her hands -- and that did the trick!

ALSO READ | Chihuahua named Rue survives being dumped in garbage bag in sealed container
EMBED More News Videos

A Chihuahua is lucky to be alive after she was found dumped in a tied up garbage bag and sealed in a closed container for 17 hours in Westchester County.



After she got him out, the bird perched on her arm for nearly 20 minutes, with Langley documenting her Animal Planet adventure.

"We are currently on minute 10 and I am shaking so bad -- and this guy will not leave, he's still on my arm, I tried to get him off a couple if times and he bit my finger," Cortnie Langley.

The bird was released back into the wild and Langley says she is ready if it ever happens again.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew hampshireanimal rescuebirdsanimalanimalshawk
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
5-year-old boy falls out third-story window of Harlem building
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News