Connecticut police chief recommends 4 officers be fired over arrest that left man paralyzed

New Haven's police chief is recommending that four officers be fired after Randy Cox was paralyzed while being transported during an arrest.

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- New Haven, Connecticut's police chief is now recommending that four officers be fired after a man was paralyzed while being transported during an arrest.

Last June, Randy Cox was arrested, handcuffed and placed in a police van. The van came to a sudden stop and Cox was thrown to the back of the van.

Cox then told police that he thought his neck was broken but the police officers did not get him medical help.

They pulled him from the van and continued to process him while he was in a wheel chair.

All five police officers are facing charges of reckless endangerment and cruelty to person.

One of the officers has already retired from the department.

