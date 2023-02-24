American Dream Mall water park to reopen Saturday after 4 hurt when decorative helicopter falls

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The American Dream Mall DreamWorks Water Park will reopen on Saturday after four were injured during an incident last weekend.

A large decorative helicopter fell from the ceiling into a swimming pool below while people were in the water just after 3 p.m. Sunday.

American Dream released a statement saying the water park met 'all safety regulations and requirements following a rigorous investigation and review conducted with the State, County Department of Health, and independent engineering consultants. We are excited to welcome guests back to the Water Park and look forward to seeing visitors enjoying the facility this weekend.'

The water park was evacuated after Sunday's incident. Four people suffered minor injuries, but one person was taken to the hospital. The rest of the injured left on their own.

ALSO READ | Good Samaritan helps grandmother chase her stolen SUV with grandchild inside

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.