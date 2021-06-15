Society

NJ Sea Life Aquarium opens at American Dream Mall

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

New aquarium opens at American Dream Mall

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The New Jersey Sea Life Aquarium at American Dream Is Now Open.

The 25,000 square-foot aquarium in East Rutherford celebrated its grand opening Tuesday.

There are 10 across the country, but this is the first one in the northeast.

The aquarium is uniquely themed "City Under the Sea" and home to more than 3,000 creatures and over 100 different species.

The 25 exhibits are all designed around an underwater theme, with a wink to New York and New Jersey.

"We have fish from the Caribbean, Australia and Indonesia," NJ Sea Life Curator Rich Weddle said. "We really tried to work on diversity and sharks."

The interactive underwater space gives kids and adults a chance to get close and personal with sea life in a fun way.

"So we have a whimsical theme," Weddle said. "The ocean tank has these iconic New York City buildings and there are other tanks that look like store windows you would see on Fifth Avenue. We really tried to be a little bit more playful with it, and we find that it's really engaging, particularly for our younger guests.


The opening of the aquarium was postponed a year due to the pandemic.

RELATED | 'Hometown Heroes Parade' will honor New York City's frontline workers
EMBED More News Videos

Sandra Bookman reports on the announcement of "The Hometown Heroes Parade" in New York City.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyeast rutherfordmallamerican dreamfish
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
More TOP STORIES News