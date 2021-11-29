Society

New Jersey officials thank frontline workers by gifting them donated Christmas trees

By Eyewitness News
BERGEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials in Bergen County thanked frontline workers for their dedication during these trying times by gifting them more than 1,200 donated Christmas trees.

Everyone from healthcare workers to police officers, EMTs, and teachers were eligible for a free tree.



The demand was so overwhelming that county leaders gave away all the trees on Saturday, so a second distribution set for Sunday was canceled.

