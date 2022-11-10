New Jersey bear hunt could be reinstated as early as next month amid rise in human interactions

Bear sightings and related incidents have increased in frequency recently and the state's bear hunt could be reinstated as early as next month.

TRENTON, N.J. (WABC) -- New Jersey's black bear hunt could be reinstated as early as December as the state is seeing a rise in reports of bear-human interactions, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.

Murphy announced that the New Jersey Fish and Game Council will discuss the approval of the State's Comprehensive Bear Management Policy (CBBMP) and consider amendments to the Game Code at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday, November 15.

The amendments include measures to reintroduce a regulated black bear hunt beginning in December.

"From the data we have analyzed to the stories we have heard from families across the state, it is clear that New Jersey's black bear population is growing significantly, and nonlethal bear management strategies alone are not enough to mitigate this trend," Murphy said in a news release.

Earlier this week, officials in Connecticut put out a warning about black bears, alerting people to be aware as bears are very active seeking out more food in the Fall to add fat reserves needed to help them survive winter.

Back in August, a dog in Butler survived an attack by a bear in the family's backyard.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip