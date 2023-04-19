Wildfire in Washington Township threatens 30 structures

Officials' last update detailed that the fire was 257 acres large and 65 percent contained.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Burlington County (WABC) -- A wildfire is currently burning throughout Washington Township, Burlington County.

Firefighters say the blaze is threatening 30 structures, but no evacuation orders are in effect.

As of Wednesday morning, Route 542 was open, but Old Church Road and River Road remained closed.

The entire state of New Jersey is under a red flag warning due to the current weather conditions.

The National Weather Service said a Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of wildfires.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service held a briefing Tuesday on the three major wildfires that ripped across parts of the state in the last week.

Crews have responded to 517 wildfires already this year compared to 373 in the same time period last year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

