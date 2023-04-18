New Jersey officials give briefing on last week's wildfires and look ahead to what's next

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is holding a briefing Tuesday on the three major wildfires that ripped across parts of the state last week.

Officials are also providing a look ahead to the rest of wildfire season in the state, including current weather conditions and likelihood of more fires.

Last week, the Jimmy's Waterhole wildfire in Manchester Township, Ocean County consumed 3,900 acres.

The Kanouse wildfire in West Milford, Passaic County and Lakehurst, Ocean County burned through about 1,000 acres.

And the Log Swamp wildfire in Little Egg Harbor, Ocean County consumed more than 1,600 acres.

ALSO READ | Helicopter team helps douse wildfires in New Jersey by dropping water over the flames

