New Jersey Business & Industry Association highlights hiring crisis amid pandemic

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The New Jersey Business & Industry Association says companies are facing an unprecedented hiring crisis.The organization says businesses being reopened at 100% means nothing if they don't have the staffing needed to run their operation.NJBIA says there are three key reasons employers are struggling to find workers.They say reasons include childcare limitations and the federal unemployment supplement.The organization says extra money makes it more attractive for some people to stay home.Lastly, business owners say the competition for workers is greater than ever before and it is driving up the pay rates.They say solutions need to be found soon."The purpose of this event is to underscore the impacts our hiring shortage is having on our businesses, particularly during the tourism season, and to advance steps to problem solve," said NJBIA President and CEO Michele Siekerka. "New Jersey needs to proactively salvage what is left of this tourism season and to improve the hiring picture beyond. This event will establish what is at stake for our small businesses and our economy - and the need for action now."----------