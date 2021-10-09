Cub Scouts build COVID memorial in New Jersey park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11097182" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Body-worn camera video shows the race through Brooklyn to save a 1-year-old's life.

MAHWAH, New Jersey (WABC) -- There was an intimate community gathering Friday at a now very special place in New Jersey."You can sit and reflect on all the pandemic has cost each one of us," said Phil Colella.What was once all brush is now a beautiful path in Winter's Park in Mahwah - with a memorial made of four pieces of blue stone positioned like a compass.The work was done by the small hands and big hearts of the Cub Scouts Pack 197."We moved these giant branches on the path from the woods," said Jack Parlstein.As part of their community service project, it was an idea that started two years ago but then pivoted toward helping the community deal with the pandemic."What great kids, scouts you have - to want to give back to their community is remarkable," said Kim Bolan.More than two dozen kids dedicated every Saturday for months."I put my blood, sweat, and tears into it for all those who have lost their lives to COVID," said Cole Colella.All that hard work is now appreciated by so many.