Police: New Jersey man asked to pet woman's Yorkie, then drives off with dog

By Eyewitness News
Police: Man asked to pet woman's Yorkie, then drives off with dog

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are searching for a man in connection with a dognapping.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Kenol Monreau, 51, of Newark.


Police say Monreau drove his gray truck up to a woman and asked to hold her Yorkie -- then drove away with the pet.

The theft took place in the area of South Orange Avenue and South Sixth Street back on June 15.

