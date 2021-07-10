Police: New Jersey man asked to pet woman's Yorkie, then drives off with dog

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10869236" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A dog owner is desperately trying to find his beloved pet after it went missing in the care of a posh pet service in Jersey City.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are searching for a man in connection with a dognapping.A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Kenol Monreau, 51, of Newark.Police say Monreau drove his gray truck up to a woman and asked to hold her Yorkie -- then drove away with the pet.The theft took place in the area of South Orange Avenue and South Sixth Street back on June 15.----------