Police: New Jersey man asked to pet woman's Yorkie, then drives off with dog

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Kenol Monreau, 51, of Newark.
Police say Monreau drove his gray truck up to a woman and asked to hold her Yorkie -- then drove away with the pet.
The theft took place in the area of South Orange Avenue and South Sixth Street back on June 15.
