2020 New Jersey election results by county, electoral college votes

NJ Presidential Results

NJ Legal Weed Ballot Question

2nd District: Jeff Van Drew vs. Amy Kennedy

TRENTON, New Jersey -- The early votes are already being counted, though the tallies won't reveal until election night. It's a monumental undertaking."We're taking it one day at a time," Bergen County Board of Elections Chair Jamie Sheehan-Willis said. "Right now, things seem to be running smoothly. If there is an issue, we will address it at that time, and we're confident we will get this done."It takes a coach like Sheehan-Willis and an army of poll workers, seniors, and college students all part of the counting process run with no partisan bickering."The board is made of three Democrats and three Republicans, and we work hand in hand," Bergen Board of Elections Commissioner Richard Miller said. "We work with each other. We don't work against each other.""Because it's a two-page ballot, we're going to a million sheets of paper," said Mike Dvorak, with Election Systems & Software. "So we've grown roughly tenfold."Meanwhile, the mail-in votes keep on coming."So far, this works," voter Gloria Etta said. "I feel like there's plenty of boxes within the county, all throughout New Jersey, that allows everyone to get out and vote."About 600,000 ballots were mailed to Bergen County residents.Remember, if you go to the polls Tuesday, you can either drop off a mail-in ballot or fill out a provisional one if the mail-in got lost, which gets counted last.Going into the voting booth is only reserved for a few."The only people that can vote in the machines in the polling locations are those who are not physically capable of filling out a ballot with a pen," Bergen County Clerk John Hogan said.The rules are designed to prevent crowds of people gathering inside because of concerns over COVID-19. Still, some voters relish the tactile feeling of pressing a button to record their choice."I'm being told that I can't go to my polling place and cast my vote as usual," voter Frank Iagrotteria said. "I'm really not a fan of that particular law that came out."All active registered voters in New Jersey should have automatically received their ballots in the mail, at the address where the voter is registered.Ballots can be mailed in if they are postmarked on or before November 3 and received by November 10; dropped in a secure ballot box by 8 p.m. on November 3, delivered in person to the county's Board of Elections Office by 8 p.m. on November 3, or brought to your polling place by 8 p.m. on November 3.If you haven't received your vote by mail ballot, please contact your county clerk.In addition to the president, voters will be electing a U.S. senator and their U.S. House representative. New Jersey also has three ballot questions: legalizing recreational marijuana, delaying the legislative redistricting if the Census is delayed, and giving a property tax break for veterans who served during peacetime.When Governor Phil Murphy was elected in 2017, he vowed to deliver on a campaign trail promise to legalize cannabis. At the time, he told the New Jersey Star-Ledger that legalization could be a $300 million boon to state coffers but that the biggest reasons for legalization would be for social justice purposes -- overhauling old drug laws that disproportionately criminalized people of color.However, legislative efforts to legalize failed to drum up enough support. Lawmakers ultimately decided to go another route and put the measure before voters.If approved, Public Question No. 1 would legalize cannabis for adults 21 and older. The program will be regulated by the same commission that oversees New Jersey's medical cannabis businesses, and the recreational cannabis products would be subject to the state sales tax (currently 6.625%).By initial estimates, New Jersey's recreational cannabis market could be hefty. Marijuana Business Daily pegs annual sales between $850 million and $950 million by 2024 -- but a successful initiative carries greater significance outside of New Jersey's borders. The passage of recreational cannabis in New Jersey could accelerate legislative efforts in neighboring New York and Pennsylvania.New Jersey's ballot question on legalizing recreational marijuana has led to more than $2 million in campaign fundraising, mostly by groups in favor of cannabis, the state's Election Law Enforcement Commission said Thursday.The campaign already ranks in the top 10 costliest ballot questions in state history, according to the commission.By far, most of the fundraising is benefitting groups that support legalization. The two groups that have raised the most are NJ Can 2020 and Building Stronger Communities Action Fund.NJ Can 2020 is a social welfare group consisting of a coalition of organizations, including the ACLU of New Jersey, the Latino Action Network, Drug Police Action and the New Jersey CannaBusiness Association among others.The action fund's main donor is the Scotts Company, which makes Miracle-Gro.All but some $10,000 has been raised by groups that support legalization, according to the commission.New Jersey would become the 12th state, along with the District of Columbia, to legalize recreational marijuana, if the question succeeds.Supporters are optimistic, pointing to polls showing more than three-fifths of voters support legalization. Opponents are nonetheless holding out hope that they can persuade voters against adopting the change.Both sides have launched campaigns.Nearly 3 million ballots have already been received by county offices across the state ahead of Election Day because of the state's first-ever nearly all mail election. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy ordered the mail-in election because of the COVID-19 outbreak.Legalizing marijuana was a prominent campaign promise of Murphy's and was one of the biggest looming issues before New Jersey became a hotspot of the coronavirus outbreak that struck the state in March.If the measure is approved, the state's medical marijuana commission would be in charge of setting up a recreational-use market. Along with an age restriction, cannabis would be subject to the state's 6.625% sales tax.The amendment also authorizes the Legislature to enact a law letting towns and cities collect a tax on cannabis.It's unclear, though, how soon after the amendment passes that marijuana could hit the market. Lawmakers are wrestling with whether to enact legislation before the public weighs in in order to speed up when the market can open.New Jersey, in particular, could prove a linchpin in the populous Northeast, leading New York and Pennsylvania toward broad legalization, he said."It's laying out a domino effect ... that's going to unlock the largest area of population behind the West Coast," Nick Kovacevich, CEO of KushCo Holdings, said.In New Jersey, voters are considering a constitutional amendment that would legalize marijuana use for people 21 and over. It's attracted broad support in voter surveys. If approved, it's unclear when shops would open. The amendment also subjects cannabis to the state's sales tax, and lets towns and cities add local taxes.Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey is counted as a Republican after announcing in December 2019 he was leaving the Democratic Party. The New Jersey congressman who switched from Democrat to Republican says he deserted his former party when it "moved from liberal to radical."Van Drew claimed at the Republican National Convention that Democratic nominee Joe Biden isn't in control of his own candidacy and "is being told what to do by the radicals running my former party."Van Drew broke with his party and voted against impeaching President Donald Trump - a move that bolstered GOP attempts to depict Democrats as divided on the matter. Last year, he switched parties to become a Republican in the November election, promising Trump his "undying support."Trump, reveling in the decision, promised to return the favor and announced that he is endorsing Van Drew for re-election, calling him "a tremendous asset for the party."Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy, the spouse of former Rhode Island Rep. Patrick Kennedy, defeated Brigid Harrison and others in southern New Jersey's 2nd District Democratic primary. Kennedy won with the backing of Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and had aired ads on broadcast TV.