Firefighters battle large fire at industrial facility in Kearny, NJ

KEARNY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a large fire at an industrial facility in Kearny, New Jersey.
The flames broke out before 6 a.m. Monday at Amerifilm on Lincoln Highway.
NewsCopter 7 show flames engulfing a parking area adjacent to a pair of industrial buildings.
Several tractor trailers were seen through the intense flames.
This breaking story will be updated.
ALSO READ | Body of missing hiker found in New Jersey
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.