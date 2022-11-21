  • Full Story
Firefighters battle large fire at industrial facility in Kearny, NJ

Monday, November 21, 2022 11:21AM
KEARNY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a large fire at an industrial facility in Kearny, New Jersey.

The flames broke out before 6 a.m. Monday at Amerifilm on Lincoln Highway.

NewsCopter 7 show flames engulfing a parking area adjacent to a pair of industrial buildings.

Several tractor trailers were seen through the intense flames.

This breaking story will be updated.

