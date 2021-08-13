Lightning strike triggers kitchen explosion inside New Jersey home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10947922" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video from the scene shows the aftermath after several people were injured during a lightning strike.

GLEN ROCK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities say a lightning strike triggered an explosion inside the kitchen of a home in New Jersey.Police say a tree in the backyard of the home in Glen Rock was struck by lightning during Wednesday night's storms.They say the current traveled through the overhead electrical wires and blew off a surveillance camera. It then shattered a kitchen window and blew an electrical socket inside the house.The homeowners were on vacation.The family's dog was frightened by the chaos.----------