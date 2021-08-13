Lightning strike triggers kitchen explosion inside New Jersey home

Police say a tree in the backyard of the home in Glen Rock was struck by lightning during Wednesday night's storms.
They say the current traveled through the overhead electrical wires and blew off a surveillance camera. It then shattered a kitchen window and blew an electrical socket inside the house.
The homeowners were on vacation.
The family's dog was frightened by the chaos.
