READINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Colorful balloons are filling the skies over New Jersey this weekend as the 39th annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning returns.

The Festival of Balloons is the largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America -- it takes place on July 29,30 and 31.

The annual festival, which features up to 100 sports and special shaped hot air balloons from around the country, takes to the skies twice each day.

Nine special-shaped balloons include the 135-foot-tall New Jersey Lottery Sunny Days sun-shaped balloon complete with 65-foot-wide sunglasses; a unicorn, a tiger, and a panda bear, oh my!

Expect plenty of family entertainment including concerts, fireworks, and a nighttime hot air balloon glow where balloons are inflated and lit up like giant lanterns. Thereis also the 12th Annual Running with the Balloons 5K Race.

Mass hot air balloon ascensions of up to 100 balloons are scheduled twice each day at 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

For more information visit New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning website.

