Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Yonkers Raceway shut down after New Jersey COVID-19 fatality

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- The New Jersey man who became the state's first novel coronavirus death worked at Yonkers Raceway, which is now closed, health officials said.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the person who died was a 69-year-old from Little Ferry who had underlying medical conditions, including diabetes and high blood pressure.

The man had no history of international travel but had had gone back and forth to New York state, where he worked as a horse trainer.

The raceway is closed as a precaution, and MGM Resorts International officials issued a statement saying, "We have asked employees who worked in the immediate area to self-quarantine."

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.

INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

Latest Coronavirus News

Latest news on coronavirus in New York and New York City

Latest news on the New Jersey coronavirus cases

Latest news on Connecticut coronavirus COVID-19
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslittle ferrybergen countyyonkerswestchester countycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More than 2 dozen statues outfitted with face masks
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News