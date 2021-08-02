Fuel leak forces flight from Newark to make emergency landing in Buffalo

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fuel leak forced a flight out of Newark to make an emergency landing upstate.

The United Express flight was on its way to Buffalo on Sunday evening, when a pilot noticed a fuel leak on one of the plane's wings.



The flight was diverted to Rochester International Airport, where it landed safely.

The flight deboarded 55 passengers.

Those travelers were shuttled from the tarmac to the terminal where they awaited word from the airline.

