Passenger's remarks during medical emergency lead to bomb scare on Newark-bound flight, pilot says

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A passenger's remarks about a bomb on board a plane led to a United Airlines flight greeted by emergency vehicles after it landed at Newark Liberty Airport.

Flight 2304 from Los Angeles landed safely just after 4:30 on Sunday afternoon.

The airline says the passenger suffered a medical emergency. In an announcement to passengers, the pilot said the passenger, while hallucinating, claimed there was a bomb on board.

RELATED: TSA busts assault rifle, ammo hidden in suitcase

All bags were removed from the plane and were inspected on the tarmac.

RELATED: Newark Airport safety measures will see significant changes

The passenger who made the remark was taken to the hospital.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countybomb threatnewark liberty international airportairport securityairplane
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Infant among 4 hospitalized after vehicle flies off road, rolls over
Long Island beaches red flagged after shark caught by fishermen
Trump's aides asked SD gov if his face could be added to Mount Rushmore: report
Heat wave returns before electricity for some after storm
COVID NY: Cuomo slams Trump's unemployment benefit order
COVID-19 Updates: New low in NY, CDC worried about child illness
Wild boar steals naked man's bag in Germany
Show More
Israeli jeweler makes $1.5m gold coronavirus mask
Schumer calls Trump's unemployment order 'unworkable,' 'weak'
Teen killed, off-duty cop 'struggling for her life' after DC shooting
Body removed 10 months after hotel collapsed under construction
Man robs NYC subway riders, threatens one with needle
More TOP STORIES News