New Jersey state troopers use tourniquet to save life of driver injured in car crash

POMPTON LAKES TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WABC) -- Video shows three New Jersey state troopers use critical first aid skills to save the life of a car crash victim.

The video shows the troopers arrive on the scene on Interstate 287 in Pompton Lakes Township the night of July 4.

The car had rear-ended a tractor-trailer that had been parked on the shoulder, the driver was trapped and was in and out of consciousness.

Trooper George Ward can then be seen in the video getting him out of the car when he noticed the man was bleeding badly from a leg injury.

Troopers Kyle Gorman and Michael Krisinski arrived and quickly applied a tourniquet to the man's leg to control the bleeding.

A helicopter airlifted the man to St. Joseph's Hospital in Paterson in serious condition, where he is recovering.

