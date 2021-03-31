Family, friends gather to mourn boy mauled to death by pit bulls in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
CARTERET, New Jersey (WABC) -- No charges will be filed after a deadly dog attack in New Jersey claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy.

Two weeks ago, 3-year-old Aziz Ahmed was killed when two pit bulls got loose and attacked him while he was in his backyard in Carteret.

His mother, Shabana Mohammed, was also injured in the attack while trying to protect her son.

The dogs belonged to neighbors directly behind the family's home. The dogs were shot by police following the incident.

A petition called "Justice for Aziz" had more than 20,000 signatures asking the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office to press charges.

The prosecutor said they did not find any criminal conduct.

"As a result of that investigation, there has been no intentional, knowing, or reckless criminal conduct uncovered. Based upon information received, no previous violent incidents involving the animals in question has been conveyed to law enforcement. To date, a single incident of the dogs running loose has been revealed. However, during that incident, the dogs showed no aggressive tendencies and were returned to the owners without incident. Recently, borough records have been reviewed and that review has determined that the dogs were in fact not licensed which is contrary to the existing borough ordinance. As such, summonses for maintaining unlicensed domestic animals have been forwarded to the dogs' owner.

"The death of 3-year-old Aziz Ahmed is extremely tragic and the thoughts and prayers of the law enforcement community are with his mother and father, his family and the extended community of Carteret. However, as the Chief Law Enforcement Officer of Middlesex County, the undersigned is bound by the law. In this case, based upon the information known at this time, it would appear as if no law has been violated. Thus, despite the well-intended demands for justice, no charges will presently be filed. Again, this decision is based upon the facts and evidence known to law enforcement at this time."

In addition to the petition, a GoFundMe page for the family has reached over $200,000.

Related topics:
carteretmiddlesexdogspit bull attackpit bulldog attackvigildog
