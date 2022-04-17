Small plane crashes into drainage brook at New Jersey airport

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11756654" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest developments from Forest Hills.

FAIRFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Crews responded to a small plane crash in New Jersey on Easter Sunday.The single-engine plane crashed at the Essex County Airport at 125 Passaic Avenue in Fairfield just before 3 p.m.Officials say the plane was attempting to land on Runway 22, and due to strong winds, the plane did not touch down on the runway quickly enough. The pane then traveled briefly on the runway, onto a grassy area, and into a drainage brookFirefighters rushed in and rescued the plane's two pilots and the owner.No injuries were reported.----------