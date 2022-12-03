135 dogs, 45 cats found in illegal puppy mill in Brick Township, New Jersey

Police responding to a home on Arrowhead Park Drive in Brick Township found stacks of animal crates - filled with 135 dogs and 45 cats.

BRICK TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two women are under arrest in New Jersey for allegedly operating an illegal puppy mill.

Authorities say the home was full of animal waste. At least two dogs were dead.

The animals were taken to area shelters.

Aimee Lonczack, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58, live in the home with Lonczak's 16-year-old.

The adults were arrested on animal cruelty and child endangerment charges.

