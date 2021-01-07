NY sends National Guard to DC, NJ sends state troopers

By Diana Rocco, Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Both New York and New Jersey are stepping in to help with a peaceful transition of presidential power.

Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement saying 1,000 members of the New York National Guard were deployed to Washington, DC.



Governor Phil Murphy tweeted saying that he sent 50 New Jersey State Police troopers to DC.



Murphy also said he is prepared to deploy the New Jersey National Guard upon request.

The officers arrived at midnight in DC.

The New York National Guard could remain in Washington, DC for up to two weeks.

Meantime, there were two protests in New York City Wednesday night. One took place outside Trump Tower where eight people were arrested.

Another took place in Columbus Circle and was largely peaceful. It lasted until about midnight.

Those taking part were anti-Trump protestors who had gathered to protest what they saw playing out in Washington.

An internal memo warned the NYPD to be on alert following the situation at the U.S. Capitol.

ALSO READ: Video shows chaos, violence on frontlines of US Capitol clashes

