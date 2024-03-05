Public to sound off on New Jersey Transit's proposed fare hike

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The first of two local hearings on New Jersey Transit's proposed fare hikes is set to be held Tuesday.

The proposed fare hikes could take effect beginning in July.

When you consider congestion pricing in New York City which could begin in mid-June, New Jersey commuters stand to pay more no matter how they try to get into the city.

Commuters will weigh in on the planned hikes at Passaic County Community College at 10 a.m.

Transit officials want a 15% hike beginning in July, and then a 3% annual hike beginning next year.

The New Jersey Transit board is expected to vote on both in April.

Officials say New Jersey Transit has been struggling with a significant drop in ridership since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The hikes are necessary to close a nearly $ 119 million deficit.

While NJT has used federal funds to help offset the gap, that money is set to run out.

All of this comes as New Jersey is also is battling New York's congestion pricing plan.

"You'll have people toll shopping and it will be not just a financial disaster for our commuters, it an environmental disaster," Governor Phil Murphy said.

Governor Murphy is proposing a corporate transit tax, taxing the largest companies to help address the state's transit finances.

How it would affect the proposed fare hikes remains to be seen.

