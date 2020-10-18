NJ ironworker arrested for smuggling illegal silencers from China

Prosecutors say 48-year-old Matthew Moran of Bergen County smuggled illegal silencers from China.
Moran allegedly the silencers shipped to his home in Carlstadt.
Silencers are meant to reduce the sound and muzzle flash generated from a gunshot.
Authorities say a search of his home also revealed numerous firearms, high capacity magazines, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and police-issued ballistic vests.
ALSO READ | 33 guns traded for cash, taken off NYC streets
Moran is charged with possession of prohibited weapons and devices.
He was released on his own recognizance.
ALSO READ | Woman caught smuggling 9 pounds of weed in fake baby bump
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip