New Rochelle police officers say they were responding to a call of a theft when the person they were trying to arrest allegedly reached for an officer's gun, the man was shot.

New Rochelle police shoot man they say reached for officer's gun during arrest for alleged theft

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Police in New Rochelle shot a man they claim was reaching for an officer's gun.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday on Lincoln Avenue.

Authorities say officers were originally called about a theft.

When they tried to arrest Jarrell Garris there was a scuffle, and the police say he tried to reach for an officer's gun.

Garris, 38, whose family says he has schizophrenia, is being treated at the hospital.

