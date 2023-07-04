New Rochelle police shoot man they say reached for officer's gun during arrest for alleged theft

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Police in New Rochelle shot a man they claim was reaching for an officer's gun.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday on Lincoln Avenue.
Authorities say officers were originally called about a theft.
When they tried to arrest Jarrell Garris there was a scuffle, and the police say he tried to reach for an officer's gun.
Garris, 38, whose family says he has schizophrenia, is being treated at the hospital.
