NYU research finds benefit for patients using 'magic mushrooms'

A new landmark study finds the active ingredient in so-called "magic mushrooms" may be a future treatment for alcohol use disorder.

The director of NYU Langone's Center for Psychedelic Medicine says two doses of psilocybin and psychotherapy led to a robust decrease in drinking.

Psilocybin is a naturally occurring compound derived from fungi whose mind-altering qualities are similar to those of LSD and mescaline.

The effects include euphoria, hallucinations, and spiritual experiences.

Eight months after patients were given their first dose of psilocybin they had 50% fewer days of heavy drinking, and seven months after their last dose, about 48% of patients didn't drink at all.

"The effects we observed were considerably larger than those of currently approved treatments for alcohol use disorder. Furthermore, the effect of psilocybin persisted for at least seven months after the last administration of steady medication," said Dr. Michael Bogenschultz of NYU.

Researchers are launching a new study next year hoping to get enough data for FDA approval.

