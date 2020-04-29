New water main break in Hoboken as boil water advisory continues

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A new water main break was reported Wednesday evening, just 24 hours after another water main break prompted a boil water advisory throughout Jersey City and Hoboken.
The new break was reported at 11th and Madison streets and people were asked to avoid the area.
Officials said residents may experience a decrease in water pressure.
A boil water advisory was still in effect from Tuesday's water main break in Jersey City.
In that instance, thousands of people were left without water for hours. Although the break happened in an area where no one lives, it sent ripple effects into almost every neighborhood and every home.
"It's just the worst possible time," resident Luis Jiminez said. "We're already anxious dealing with quarantining and social distancing."
Residents in both Jersey City and Hoboken were asked to continue to boil water until further notice.
