New water main break in Hoboken as boil water advisory continues

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A new water main break was reported Wednesday evening, just 24 hours after another water main break prompted a boil water advisory throughout Jersey City and Hoboken.

The new break was reported at 11th and Madison streets and people were asked to avoid the area.

Officials said residents may experience a decrease in water pressure.

A boil water advisory was still in effect from Tuesday's water main break in Jersey City.

In that instance, thousands of people were left without water for hours. Although the break happened in an area where no one lives, it sent ripple effects into almost every neighborhood and every home.

"It's just the worst possible time," resident Luis Jiminez said. "We're already anxious dealing with quarantining and social distancing."

Residents in both Jersey City and Hoboken were asked to continue to boil water until further notice.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jersey cityhudson countyhobokenwaternew jersey newsboil water advisorywater main breakjersey city
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police at NYC funeral home after neighbors complain of foul odor
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Rabbi's funeral draws massive crowd, angers mayor
'We're not out of the woods yet," Cuomo says
Exclusive: New action taken to get homeless off the subways
Doctors warn rare kids' syndrome may have coronavirus tie
Social distancing creates challenges for blind, visually impaired
Show More
Fauci: Experimental drug remdesivir shows promise in trial
WWII vet who beat COVID gets surprise parade for 100th birthday
Man allegedly stole coronavirus stimulus checks from mail
'It's worse than 9/11': Hotel industry decimated by pandemic
NJ state, county parks and golf courses to reopen
More TOP STORIES News