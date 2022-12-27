New Year's Eve ball in Times Square gets final touches as Waterford crystal panels installed

TIMES SQUARE (WABC) -- The New Year's Eve ball got a dazzling upgrade on Tuesday.

Waterford crystal panels were installed days ahead of the big celebration.

The ball is 12 feet in diameter with over 2600 crystal panels. It weighs over 11,000 pounds.

These crystal facets are what make the ball sparkle and create a kaleidoscope effect atop One Times Square.

New Year's Eve organizers say the crystals represent love, wisdom, happiness, goodwill, and other positive messages.

"The anticipation for this years New Year's Eve celebrations is greater than ever before and gathering with friends and family for those intimate moments are not being taken for granted," said Tom Brennan, Master Craftsman and Spokesperson, Waterford Crystal. "With Waterford's "Gift of Love" collection, we hope it inspires everyone to see 2023 as an opportunity for a fresh start and full of potential, and we're grateful the iconic Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball will to be part of your special moments together."

This marks the tenth year in the series of designs and themes for the Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball.

Wednesday afternoon, Times Square is celebrating its annual Good Riddance Day. The day is a chance for people to write down hurdles, frustrations, and anything negative they wish to leave behind in 2022.

Time Square's website says that once guests write their thoughts down, they will travel through a small obstacle course and break through a finish line.

The confetti test will be held on Thursday and the ball test will be held on Friday, just one day before the classic New Year's Eve celebration.

