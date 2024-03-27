Jeep obstacle course among highlights at 2024 New York International Auto Show

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Buckle up car enthusiasts! The New York International Auto Show is just days away.

Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson got a behind-the-scenes look at what you can expect at this year's show at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

The perfect way to start the day is trying out the obstacle course at Camp Jeep with driver Lauren Frisby.

"We have two new obstacles for this year, this is called the Crevasse, which is actually modeled after one of the trails in Moab, super famous trail," Frisby said

It's one of four test tracks at the legendary New York Auto Show - the first and largest event of its kind.

Nearly 1,000 vehicles now fill the Javits Center for what is an all-encompassing, mind-blowing look inside the booming industry.

"Yes, it's about performance, yes it's about design, about comfort, it's all there, but it's also about what they are putting into these vehicles, it's extraordinary," said New York Auto Show President Mark Schienberg.

Some of the beauties belong to Oscar-winner Robert Downey Jr. His mom's 1969 Mercedes is also on display.

The six classics have been converted and are now eco-friendly and part of a national sweepstakes.

Last year, on average, folks spent five and a half hours strolling through the show.

"70% of the people, roughly, are what we call 12-month intenders, so they're kind of in that funnel of saying, 'ok I'm getting ready to look at my next car,'" Schienberg said.

A new trend is the emphasis on so-called "info-tainment" systems.

"You look at a dashboard, where there used to be just a couple of dials, now it's doing everything for you," Schienberg said.

The Infinity QX80 has biometric censors inside. It can pick up if you are too warm and automatically adjust the temperature.

The show opens to the public on Friday.

