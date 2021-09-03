Coronavirus NY: Vaccine or weekly testing for school staff made official

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10988239" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "The owner's tears and nervous chirps from the cougar as we drove her away painfully drives home the many victims of this horrendous trade and myth that wild animals belong anywher

NEW YORK (WABC) -- All New York teachers, administrators and staff statewide will be required to get weekly COVID tests unless they show proof of vaccination.New York Governor Kathy Hochul made it official.Hochul announced her policy on her first day in office.New York State health officials passed the emergency regulation on Thursday."My top priority is to get children back to school and protect the environment so they can learn, and everyone is safe," Governor Hochul said. "On day one of my administration, I announced a series of bold back-to-school initiatives, including a universal mask requirement for anyone entering our schools. We are now issuing guidance to make sure our school staff are vaccinated or tested regularly for themselves and their families, our students, and our communities. Our children deserve to be safe and protected in schools, and I am doing everything in my power to guarantee that."The emergency regulation will apply to all schools in New York State.