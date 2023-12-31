Man killed after fire breaks out at Central Nyack home

CENTRAL NYACK, New York (WABC) -- A man was killed after a fire broke out at a home in Central Nyack.

It happened just after 5 p.m. at a home on Laurel Road. Firefighters found the 74-year-old man unconscious inside the home. Ambulance crews were unable to revive him.

The man's name has not been released.

Police are asking anyone with possible information on how the fire started to contact them.

