NYC beaches officially open to swimmers this Memorial Day weekend on Saturday

The Blue Angels did a run-through of their air show Thursday, an unexpected treat for those who got out to Jones Beach early.
They're expecting the typical large crowds on the beach and they're not taking any chances when it comes to security.
You should expect bag checks and they're asking everyone to keep their eyes open.
"There is no credible threat right now to Nassau County. That could change at any minute, but we also are concerned about our lone wolfs, those people who are acting out, as we've seen happened at Buffalo, and happening again in Texas," said Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, Nassau County Police Department.
After missing the 2020 season due to the coronavirus shutdown and operating mainly at a limited capacity for 2021, Coney Island hopes to rebound with a normal summer and even had a hiring fair this month for 400 positions at Luna Park, Deno's Wonderwheel Amusement Park, the Coney Island Brewery, and other businesses.
Both Luna Park and Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park opened earlier this spring, but they get into their normal "summer" hours this weekend.
Luna Park has been open Fridays through Sundays, but after opening at noon Friday, they will be open every day through the summer.
In New Jersey, they're ready for the return of crowds.
Experts say they do expect not as many people to be crowding the beaches compared to the past two summers now that international travel has opened up more.
They've worked to prepare the beaches and the local shops are ready for the business.
----------
