2 men arrested in death of 19-year-old found woman wrapped in plastic in Manhattan

Police are questioning two family members after a 10-year-old boy was found dead in his own living room in Harlem.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Two men are under arrest after the body of a 19-year-old woman was found wrapped in plastic in Manhattan this weekend.A person found the victim's body inside a vacant warehouse at the Fulton Fish Market Saturday morning and called 911.Police say Rosalee Sanchez was wrapped in plastic when they discovered her body Authorities announced Sunday that two men were arrested and charged with murder in connection to the crime.Austin Boehm, 25, and Christian Mercado, 20, were both charged with second-degree murder.Both the suspects and the victim are believed to be homeless.The details surrounding Sanchez's death are not yet known.Few other details were released.