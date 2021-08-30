Drivers can expect significant change on BQE for Monday commute

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10985697" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say there was a bottleneck situation at 76th Street and the FDR Drive around 10 a.m. that resulted in three bicyclists being injured.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Drivers who take the BQE can expect a significant change for Monday morning's commute.Construction work will reduce the number of lanes from three to two - in both directions - between Atlantic Avenue and the Brooklyn Bridge.Work will begin to make the Brooklyn Queens Expressway safer in the coming years.That work includes more exit and entrance lanes to additional shoulders.----------