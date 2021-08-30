Drivers can expect significant change on BQE for Monday commute

Construction work will reduce the number of lanes from three to two - in both directions - between Atlantic Avenue and the Brooklyn Bridge.
Work will begin to make the Brooklyn Queens Expressway safer in the coming years.
That work includes more exit and entrance lanes to additional shoulders.
