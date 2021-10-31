9 firefighters hospitalized for injuries following fire in the Bronx

Flames broke out on the third floor of a six-story building along the Grand Concourse around 3 p.m. Saturday.
It took firefighters more than an hour to get the fire under control.
There is no word yet on how the fire started.
Two tenants also had minor injuries but refused medical attention.
MORE NEWS | Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug charges at Citi Field
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip