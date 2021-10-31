9 firefighters hospitalized for injuries following fire in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
9 firefighters hospitalized following fire in the Bronx

GRAND CONCOURSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Nine firefighters were hospitalized for minor injuries following a fire in the Bronx.

Flames broke out on the third floor of a six-story building along the Grand Concourse around 3 p.m. Saturday.

It took firefighters more than an hour to get the fire under control.

There is no word yet on how the fire started.



Two tenants also had minor injuries but refused medical attention.

