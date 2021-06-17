Traffic

Construction to begin on Brooklyn Bridge two-way protected bike lane

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Starting next Monday, the Brooklyn Bridge will be one step closer to becoming more accessible to pedestrians and bikers.

The Department of Transportation will be removing the innermost Manhattan-bound vehicular lane and will transform it into a two-way protected bike lane.



This project will be the first major reconfiguration of the Brooklyn Bridge since 1950 when trolley tracks were permanently removed.

Drivers who access the Brooklyn Bridge from Downtown Brooklyn are advised to adjust their commute during and after construction. Beginning Monday, the right turn from westbound Tillary Street onto the Brooklyn Bridge will no longer be permitted.

Combined with delays expected for the planned rehabilitation of the triple-cantilever section of he BQE, drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes to Lower Manhattan including the Manhattan Bridge, the Battery Tunnel or by biking or mass transit.

Construction on the new two-way protected hike path is expected to be completed by early fall.

ALSO READ | New York lifts COVID restrictions across commercial, social settings
EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan has more on the stunning fireworks shows held across New York in celebration of the lifted COVID restrictions.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdowntown brooklynnew york citybrooklynbrooklyn bridgebike lanescommutingtraffic
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden signs bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday | LIVE
Young mother among 3 killed during bloody night in NYC; 10 shot
Man dies after jumping in East River to retrieve volleyball
Exclusive: LI basketball coach attacked during game speaks out
AccuWeather meteorologist proposes in front of tornado
Report of glider plane down off NJ 'unfounded' after frantic search
Despite state milestone, some NYC neighborhoods still mostly unvaccinated
Show More
Nominees for 2021 Jimmy Awards announced
Father and son struck by box truck in Midtown
'Springsteen on Broadway' vax restriction sparks controversy
Firefighter hurt, 23 displaced after Newark fire spreads to 2 buildings
Suspect in custody after 82-year-old man knocked to ground in bodega
More TOP STORIES News