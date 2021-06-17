Construction to begin on Brooklyn Bridge two-way protected bike lane

The Department of Transportation will be removing the innermost Manhattan-bound vehicular lane and will transform it into a two-way protected bike lane.
This project will be the first major reconfiguration of the Brooklyn Bridge since 1950 when trolley tracks were permanently removed.
Drivers who access the Brooklyn Bridge from Downtown Brooklyn are advised to adjust their commute during and after construction. Beginning Monday, the right turn from westbound Tillary Street onto the Brooklyn Bridge will no longer be permitted.
Combined with delays expected for the planned rehabilitation of the triple-cantilever section of he BQE, drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes to Lower Manhattan including the Manhattan Bridge, the Battery Tunnel or by biking or mass transit.
Construction on the new two-way protected hike path is expected to be completed by early fall.
