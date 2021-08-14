Friends, family come together to mourn Brooklyn woman killed by speed racing hit-and-run driver

The driver of the vehicle is still on the run, and family and friends want justice to find the person and put them behind bars.
Family and friends gathered and prayed at the same spot where Aniya Westley Blandon took her last breath.
"It's a horrible loss for all of us," said her uncle, John Albert.
Blandon was just 20 years old, and she had so much to live for. Early Monday morning, she and her husband, Kevin, were hit by a car speed racing with two others on Utica Avenue, as the couple waited at the bus stop.
Her husband was badly injured. On Friday, he found the strength to come to the vigil but was overcome by the deep grief.
"It shook us up to the core - to the core. That's how beautiful of a person she was," said her aunt, Kisha Sandsbury.
What hurts even more for this family is the driver of the car jumped out and into another car that sped off - showing no care for the 20-year-old's life.
"They didn't know that they took from this world by taking this beautiful girl from us," said Sandsbury.
Now, the community is coming together for justice - and has a stern message for the driver.
"Save the taxpayers some money, save your family the grief and turn yourself in, because you're going to be caught," added Albert.
Until then, the family is holding on to each other, and to the memories.
