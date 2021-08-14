Friends, family come together to mourn Brooklyn woman killed by speed racing hit-and-run driver

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Street racing hit and run leaves woman dead, man hurt: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Heartbroken loved ones remembered a Brooklyn woman who was killed by a speeding car earlier this week. Her husband was badly injured.

EMBED More News Videos

Police say three cars were racing on Utica Avenue when a Dodge Charger one jumped the curb, striking the two pedestrians, just after 3 a.m. Monday.



The driver of the vehicle is still on the run, and family and friends want justice to find the person and put them behind bars.


Family and friends gathered and prayed at the same spot where Aniya Westley Blandon took her last breath.

"It's a horrible loss for all of us," said her uncle, John Albert.

Blandon was just 20 years old, and she had so much to live for. Early Monday morning, she and her husband, Kevin, were hit by a car speed racing with two others on Utica Avenue, as the couple waited at the bus stop.

Her husband was badly injured. On Friday, he found the strength to come to the vigil but was overcome by the deep grief.

"It shook us up to the core - to the core. That's how beautiful of a person she was," said her aunt, Kisha Sandsbury.

What hurts even more for this family is the driver of the car jumped out and into another car that sped off - showing no care for the 20-year-old's life.

"They didn't know that they took from this world by taking this beautiful girl from us," said Sandsbury.
Now, the community is coming together for justice - and has a stern message for the driver.

"Save the taxpayers some money, save your family the grief and turn yourself in, because you're going to be caught," added Albert.

Until then, the family is holding on to each other, and to the memories.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crown heightsnew york citybrooklynhit and runvigildrag racingaccidenthit and run accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family speaks out after son shot in apparent road rage incident
Body found in plastic container on New Jersey street
Man fatally shot inside Bronx deli, police say
Teen dies after lightning strike at Orchard Beach
Grieving family battles hospital over COVID victim's $58k bill
Bill passed to honor Harlem Hellfighters with Congressional Gold Medal
Despite Census numbers, pandemic exodus continues in NYC
Show More
New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment investigation
Con Edison asking some customers to conserve energy amid outages
Student detained after shooting at Albuquerque school kills 1
At least 20 trapped, 4 hurt in Las Vegas building collapse
AccuWeather: Not as hot, chance of storms
More TOP STORIES News