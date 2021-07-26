Man beaten and robbed while riding Citi Bike in East New York

It happened on Saturday, July 24 at 9:05 a.m. near Pitkin Avenue and Barbey Street in East New York.
The 68-year-old man was riding his bike when the attacker approached him. He started to touch the victim's pockets and demand his belongings.
The victim tried to fight back, and then the man began to punch and kick him repeatedly in the head and body.
Beaten too badly to fight back, the robber then pilfered through the victim's pockets taking his phone and silver necklace.
The attack ran off on Pitkin Avenue.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and was treated for a broken wrist, broken nose, and cuts and scrapes throughout his body. He's currently listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | 5 killed in head-on collision on Long Island
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip