Man beaten and robbed while riding Citi Bike in East New York

Search intensifies for suspect behind violent Brooklyn mugging

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who viciously beat and robbed a man riding a Citi Bike in Brooklyn.

It happened on Saturday, July 24 at 9:05 a.m. near Pitkin Avenue and Barbey Street in East New York.

The 68-year-old man was riding his bike when the attacker approached him. He started to touch the victim's pockets and demand his belongings.

The victim tried to fight back, and then the man began to punch and kick him repeatedly in the head and body.

Beaten too badly to fight back, the robber then pilfered through the victim's pockets taking his phone and silver necklace.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and was treated for a broken wrist, broken nose, and cuts and scrapes throughout his body. He's currently listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

