CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn -- The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is searching for a group of five people who attacked a man in Brooklyn as they made anti-Jewish remarks.Police say the assault took place Thursday night on Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights.Officers say the group approached a 25-year-old man, made anti-Semitic remarks, then hit him in the head.The victim was not seriously injured.----------