Central Park Carousel reopens for first time since pandemic

The New York Islanders have drafted their third "Puppy with a Purpose," and they want your help finding a name.

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- It's another sign that New York City is coming back - the Central Park Carousel started spinning again on Saturday, 18 months after it was turned off because of the pandemic.Before the pandemic, a quarter-million people rode the carousel every year.It is now operated by the owners of Coney Island's Luna Park.The carousel will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with extra steps being taken to sanitize it.Wearing a mask while riding is encouraged, but not required.