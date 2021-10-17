Central Park Carousel reopens for first time since pandemic

Before the pandemic, a quarter-million people rode the carousel every year.
It is now operated by the owners of Coney Island's Luna Park.
The carousel will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with extra steps being taken to sanitize it.
Wearing a mask while riding is encouraged, but not required.
MORE NEWS | Name that pooch: New York Islanders adopt 3rd 'Puppy with a Purpose'
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip