NYC to vote on new measure for citywide noise cameras

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Council is expected to vote on a new measure that would establish a citywide noise camera program on Monday.

The program would crack down on loud vehicles by implementing cameras that can detect drivers who break the city's noise limit.

If a vehicle's sound is over 85 decibels, which is about as loud as a lawn mower, the cameras will begin to record in order to capture the license plate.

A fine ranging between $800 and $2,500 would then be mailed to the vehicle's owner.

The program is meant to identify cars with modified mufflers, loud motorcycles and excessive honking, as experts say regular exposure to loud noises can cause higher stress levels and difficulty sleeping.

However, some people worry that the new technology poses a big risk to New Yorkers' privacy.

The city plans to install at least five cameras per borough.

