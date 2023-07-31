Some MTA subway, bus customers mistakenly overcharged Monday morning

On Monday morning, some New York customers using MTA's OMNY contactless payment system were mistakenly charged $2.90 for their fare.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some MTA customers using the contactless payment system OMNY were mistakenly overcharged Monday morning.

The affected customers were subway and bus riders who were charged $2.90 for their fare.

Officials say it was due to testing error by one of their vendors, Cubic, who are in charge of building out OMNY.

MTA responded to the error and said it will reimburse riders their 15 cents per transaction.

"We're grateful to customers for bringing this to our attention quickly, and apologize for the inconvenience," the MTA said in a statement.

The fare on buses and subways will go up to $2.90 on August 20.

ALSO READ | Line of migrants sleeping outside stretches around Roosevelt Hotel's Midtown block

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.