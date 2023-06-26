New NYC DEP rules could cost pizzerias a lot of dough

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New rules could cost New York City pizzerias a lot of dough.

The NYC Department of Environmental Protection drafted new rules that would order pizzerias using coal/wood-fired ovens to cut carbon emissions by up to 75%.

The rule could require pizzerias with such ovens installed prior to May 2016 to buy emission-control devices that cost at least $ 10,000.

According to DEP, this affects 50-60 pizzerias in New York City.

Mayor Eric Adams said he likes his vegan pizza and he likes the environment.

So he suggested, "Let's let the public weigh in" on the proposed rule to mandate pizza shops with coal and wood-fired ovens to cut carbon emissions.

"The public can weigh in without throwing pizza over my gate," he said.

New York City Department of Environmental Protection will hold a virtual public hearing on July 27 at 11 a.m. regarding the proposed rule.

"Does anyone dislike pizza? Everyone likes pizza. You almost see that pie in front of you, you start to get happy," he said.

In a moment of levity, the mayor dropped some unsolicited marital knowledge... pizza saves marriages. "I think pizza has saved more marriages than any other kind of food. Sharing a pie with your boo is like, that's the ultimate."

You can read the full DEP rule by using the keyword "cook" in the 2016 Air Pollution Control Code: https://www.nyc.gov/assets/dep/downloads/pdf/air/air-pollution-control-code.pdf

