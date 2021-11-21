Society

FDNY brings holiday cheer to families of fallen firefighters

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

FDNY brings holiday cheer to families of fallen firefighters

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York's Bravest brought holiday cheer to families of fallen firefighters with a trip to Rockefeller Plaza.

Firefighters shut down the FAO Schwarz store on Sunday, and children got to meet Santa, sing songs, and dash through the store.

Firefighters also treated the families to a ride in a fire truck.

Families say they were happy to see firefighters keep the memories of their loved ones alive.



This is a 40-year-tradition for the Uniformed Firefighters Association Widows and Children Fund.

ALSO READ | Anonymous patron pays bills for everyone eating at Staten Island diner

EMBED More News Videos

The owner hopes the generous customer returns so they can thank him for the kind gesture.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymidtown eastnew york citymanhattanholidaysanta clausfdnychristmas
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
13-year-old shot in neck while walking to school in NYC
1 dead as flames tear through 2-story home in NJ
Man attacked on number 6 subway train on Upper East Side
WWE wrestler attacked during match at Barclays Center
Malcolm X daughter, Malikah Shabazz, found dead in NYC
Group drags man out of wheelchair, punching and robbing him in Bronx
'GMA's' Michael Strahan to go to space aboard Blue Origin
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Cold and windy
Weather or Not: Lee's Thanksgiving travel and parade forecast
Thanksgiving travel: What to know ahead of the holiday
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade: Balloon inflation, street closures & more
Stores open, closed Thanksgiving Day 2021
More TOP STORIES News