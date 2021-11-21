FDNY brings holiday cheer to families of fallen firefighters

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11259472" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The owner hopes the generous customer returns so they can thank him for the kind gesture.

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York's Bravest brought holiday cheer to families of fallen firefighters with a trip to Rockefeller Plaza.Firefighters shut down the FAO Schwarz store on Sunday, and children got to meet Santa, sing songs, and dash through the store.Firefighters also treated the families to a ride in a fire truck.Families say they were happy to see firefighters keep the memories of their loved ones alive.This is a 40-year-tradition for the Uniformed Firefighters Association Widows and Children Fund.----------