FDNY brings holiday cheer to families of fallen firefighters

Firefighters shut down the FAO Schwarz store on Sunday, and children got to meet Santa, sing songs, and dash through the store.
Firefighters also treated the families to a ride in a fire truck.
Families say they were happy to see firefighters keep the memories of their loved ones alive.
This is a 40-year-tradition for the Uniformed Firefighters Association Widows and Children Fund.
