New York City Football Club stadium to be built in Queens for $780M

A new stadium is set to bring soccer fans to Queens. Mayor Adams is expectedto announce the plans for the new NYCFC stadium that will be ready for games in 2027.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- The New York City Football Club has spent years searching for a home of its own.

Willets Point, an industrial section of Queens, is set to be transformed into a stadium for the club, so fans won't need to trek to Yankee Stadium to watch a match for much longer.

On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce the plans for the stadium, which would have 25,000 seats. It would also be the first significant major league sports venue built in the city since 2012.

Officials say the New York City Football Club is paying an estimated $780 million to build the stadium. The project will also include a 250-room hotel and 2,500 housing units.

The project aims to breathe new life into this industrial part of the borough made up of Citi Field, this new soccer stadium, and the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, which hosts the U.S. Open.

NYC owns the land and will lease it to the NYCFC.

The stadium will be reportedly be finished in 2027.

