'Harlem Week' gala held in honor of former mayor David Dinkins

'Harlem Week' hosted a gala event in the former mayor's honor at the Schomburg Center.
Dinkins passed away in November when large indoor gatherings were impossible.
Thursday's gathering included Eric Adams, the man who could become New York's second Black mayor.
ALSO READ | Census: NYC population surges to 8.8 million with almost all growth in cities
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip