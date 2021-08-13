Society

'Harlem Week' gala held in honor of former mayor David Dinkins

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- There was a long-awaited tribute to David Dinkins on Thursday night.

'Harlem Week' hosted a gala event in the former mayor's honor at the Schomburg Center.



Dinkins passed away in November when large indoor gatherings were impossible.

Thursday's gathering included Eric Adams, the man who could become New York's second Black mayor.

Almost all of the nation's population growth was in its cities, according to new 2020 Census data released on Thursday.



