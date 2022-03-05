NYRR 5K to honor two police officers murdered in Harlem

The New York Road Runners will recognize Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora at their 5K run through Washington Heights.
Detective Rivera was part of the New York running community as a member of Dyckman Run Club.
Members and leaders of the Dyckman Run Club will take part of the start line presentation.
ALSO READ | How you can help local organizations support Ukrainians after Russia's attack
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip