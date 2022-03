NYRR 5K to honor two police officers murdered in Harlem

EMBED >More News Videos Michelle Charlesworth explains how Americans can offer some help to Ukrainians after Russia's invasion of the country.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- There will be a special honor this weekend for the two police officers who were murdered in Harlem in January The New York Road Runners will recognize Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora at their 5K run through Washington Heights.Detective Rivera was part of the New York running community as a member of Dyckman Run Club.Members and leaders of the Dyckman Run Club will take part of the start line presentation.----------