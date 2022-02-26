Police looking for group of violent thieves wanted in multiple Manhattan robberies

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11599582" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sonia Rincon reports the victim is a senior scientist for the NYC Health Department, which is right around the corner from the subway station.

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan are looking for a group of violent thieves responsible for at least seven robberies.All seven robberies happened in a two-week span, and in a couple of cases, the thieves hit the same location twice.The group attacked a delivery worker on 60 Cooper Street in inwood and began attacking. In this case, they got away with $200. Remarkably, the delivery worker was not seriously hurt.The other six incidents all played out in a similar fashion.The individuals are described as four males, approximately 16 to 20 years of age.Anyone with information is asked to call police.----------