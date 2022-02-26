Police looking for group of violent thieves wanted in multiple Manhattan robberies

All seven robberies happened in a two-week span, and in a couple of cases, the thieves hit the same location twice.
The group attacked a delivery worker on 60 Cooper Street in inwood and began attacking. In this case, they got away with $200. Remarkably, the delivery worker was not seriously hurt.
The other six incidents all played out in a similar fashion.
The individuals are described as four males, approximately 16 to 20 years of age.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
